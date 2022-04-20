H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Brussels on 19-21 October 2026 to participate in the Fourth Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Interior of Türkiye and Belgium, together with H.E. Akın Gürlek, Minister of Justice, and H.E. Mustafa Çiftçi, Minister of Interior.

The meeting will address bilateral issues, including counterterrorism, judicial and police cooperation, consular affairs, visas, and migration, as well as regional and international developments.

On the occasion of his visit, Minister Fidan will also have bilateral meetings with high-level officials from NATO and the EU.