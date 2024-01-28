We are concerned by the decisions of some countries to suspend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Working under very difficult conditions, UNRWA meets the vital needs of millions of Palestine refugees. Since October 7, more than 150 UNRWA personnel have been killed by Israel in Gaza.

The suspension of funding to UNRWA, following allegations against a few UNRWA staff, will primarily harm the Palestinian people.

We expect the countries that have announced suspension of funding to UNRWA to reconsider their decisions.