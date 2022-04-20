We welcome the new appointments to the Iraqi Cabinet following the vote of confidence held on 15 October in the Iraqi Council of Representatives, and extend our best wishes for success to the Iraqi Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

We are confident that this development will further accelerate our cooperation, particularly with regard to the Development Road Project as well as in the fields of energy, water, infrastructure, and security.

We consider the appointment of Mehmet Seman Ağaoğlu, Governor of Kirkuk and Chairman of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, as Minister of State in the new Cabinet as a step in the right direction towards political stability, social cohesion, and the fair representation of the Turkmen community.

Türkiye takes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to deepening cooperation with Iraq across all fields.