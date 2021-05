H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and H.E. Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, have agreed on promoting a positive agenda in the economic and trade sectors in Ankara on 15 April 2021.

In this framework, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal will meet with H.E. Kostas Fragogiannis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece in Kavala on 29 May 2021.