We congratulate the Government and people of Costa Rica for joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as its 38th member.

We are particularly pleased that this development takes place shortly after the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Costa Rica, also coinciding with the 200th anniversary of Costa Rica's independence and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the OECD.

Turkey, as a founding member of the Organization, has given full support to the membership process of Costa Rica, which has demonstrated its commitment to OECD principles, rules and values, and we look forward to our cooperation in the Organization on that basis.

We reiterate that Costa Rica can count on Turkey’s support both in our bilateral relations and our joint work in the OECD.