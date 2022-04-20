We condemn Colombia’s decision to relocate its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This step violates relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions, particularly UN Security Council resolutions 476 (1980) and 478 (1980), and contradicts the legal principles set out in the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We call on Colombia to reverse this decision and emphasize that all states must refrain from actions that could undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.

We reiterate that the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.