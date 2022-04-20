H.E. Mr. Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense of the Republic of Ireland and H.E. Mrs. Anniken Huitfeldt, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway will pay a joint visit to Türkiye on 14-16 June 2022, which will include Hatay and Ankara.

On this occasion, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye will hold talks with the visiting Ministers.

During the talks, in addition to bilateral relations with Türkiye, an exchange of views on current regional and international issues will take place, particularly on cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria within the context of the non-permanent membership of Ireland and Norway in the United Nations Security Council.