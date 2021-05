Upon the invitiation of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ján Kubiš, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s Special Envoy and Head of UN Support Mission in Libya, will visit Turkey on 22-23 May 2021.

H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will receive Mr. Kubiš. During the meeting, possible steps that could be taken by the international community to support the Government of National Unity and political settlement process in Libya will be discussed.