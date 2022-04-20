It is unacceptable that the individuals affiliated to the PKK terrorist organization intruded into the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) premises in Strasbourg today (3 August) and made an attempt to carry out terrorist propaganda with the symbols of PKK terrorist organization.

Recently, the PKK affiliated entities especially in Europe, increasingly use violence and conduct terrorist propaganda through forcibly entering the premises of various international organizations.

Permissive attitude of particularly the European countries in the face of PKK activities including propaganda, under the pretext of “freedom of expression and assembly”, encourages the terrorist organization to engage in such unlawful and aggressive acts.

As a matter of fact, we have repeatedly warned against the ongoing demonstrations of the PKK terrorist organization in front of the premises of the Council of Europe.

This aggressive act has once again demonstrated the threat that the PKK poses to the public order and safety of the countries it operates in. In this regard, we reiterate our call on putting a definitive end to PKK’s propaganda, financing and recruitment activities in Europe.