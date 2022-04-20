H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Czechia on 10-11 June 2022 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Jan Lipavsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic.

During the meetings, bilateral relations with Czechia will be discussed comprehensively, along with exchange of views on the EU accession process of Türkiye as well as regional and international issues.

As part of his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by the President of the Chamber of Deputies and meet with the members of Turkish community living in Czechia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also attend the opening ceremony of 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum as a keynote speaker.