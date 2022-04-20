The first meeting of the Security Compact between Türkiye and Sweden, which was established with the joint statement made during the NATO Vilnius Summit, will be held in Ankara on 18 September 2024.

H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and H.E. Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Türkiye, along with H.E. Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, and H.E. Gunnar Strömmer, Minister for Justice of Sweden will participate in the Security Compact meeting.

During the meeting, bilateral, regional and international security issues, in particular counter-terrorism, will be reviewed.