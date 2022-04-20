H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the 18th extraordinary virtual session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held on 31 July 2023 concerning the repeated acts of provocative desecration of the copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

The meeting will take into consideration the increasing Islamophobia in Europe and the possible concrete steps to be taken against this phenomenon and to establish a common position within in the OIC against these heinous attacks.