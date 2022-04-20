We condemn in the strongest terms Israel’s attempts to undermine the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement by resuming its activities along the so-called “Sufa 53 line” in Quneitra, as well as its efforts to create new faits accomplis in Syria.

We call on the international community to take effective and decisive steps without delay to put an end to Israel’s expansionist policies that escalate tensions in the region, and to ensure its withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory.

Türkiye will maintain its firm support for Syria’s sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity, and will continue to take the necessary steps to this end in coordination with regional countries.