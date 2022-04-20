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  3. No: 189, 4 October 2026, Regarding the Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee Established Under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence
No: 189, 4 October 2026, Regarding the Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee Established Under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence

The Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence will convene in Riyadh on 5 October 2026, with the participation of H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, and General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of Turkish General Staff, and officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting will address recent developments in the region and the stage reached in the Alliance’s institutionalization efforts.