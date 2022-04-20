The ninth meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference will be held in Ankara on 8 June 2022 under co-chairmanship of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and H.E. Mr. Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2008 aiming at ensuring the enhancement of Turkish-Dutch bilateral relations and the cooperation between Türkiye and the Netherlands, the meetings of this Conference are alternately organized under the co-chairmanship of the Foreign Ministers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the eighth meeting had taken place through VTC on 27 January 2021.

Within the framework of the Ninth Wittenburg Conference, five working groups, namely “Türkiye-EU Relations", “Turkish-Dutch Community”, “Counter-terrorism”, “Energy” and “Climate” will convene.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and his Dutch counterpart will also have a bilateral meeting during the Conference. In this meeting, the Ministers will have an exchange of views on bilateral relations, Türkiye-EU relations and regional developments.