In face of the attacks by Israel in the Palestinian territories, upon the initiative of Turkey in consultation with the State of Palestine and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-OIC Summit Chair- the Open-ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee will be held at the level of Foreign Ministers in virtual format on 16 May 2021.

During the meeting, to which H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey will attend, possible steps to be taken within the OIC and at international fora will be consulted against the recent attacks by Israel in the Palestinian territories.