We welcome the adoption by the UN General Assembly on 25 July 2023 of the resolution, of which Türkiye is a co-presenter, that considers all acts of violence against holy books as violation of international law.

The resolution is important in the face of the recent permissions to burn our holy book, the Quran, under police protection in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

It is essential that the international community decisively takes joint action against such hate crimes that offend billions of Muslims.

Türkiye will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in the fight countering hatred against Islam.