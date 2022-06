H.E. Mr. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 7 June 2022 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

All aspects of our bilateral relations, steps for further enhancing the cooperation between Türkiye and North Macedonia and current regional and international developments will be addressed during the visit.