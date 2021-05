H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey will pay a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 10-11 May 2021.

Within the framework of the visit of Minister Çavuşoğlu, bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional issues will be exchanged during his meeting with the Saudi counterpart, Prince Faysal bin Farhan bin Abdullah El Saud.