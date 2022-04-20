H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 26 July 2023.

Bilateral relations in all aspects as well as current regional and global developments will be discussed during the meetings between H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, and H.E. Director Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister.