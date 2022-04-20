H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 6 June 2022, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, on the occasion of the reception for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the friendly and brotherly countries.

At the meetings during the visit, all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as regional issues will be discussed.