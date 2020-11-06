We are deeply saddened to receive the news that the detonation of an explosives-laden vehicle in a terrorist act during the time of Iftar at the entrance of a school in the Dast-i Barci district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has today (May 8) claimed the lives of at least 30 civilians, including students, and left over 50 people injured.

We strongly condemn this inhumane terrorist attack on the blessed Laylat-al Qadr, condemn its perpetrators and hope that they will be brought to justice.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack, speedy recovery to the injured and extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Afghanistan.