We are deeply saddened to learn that Somali National Army personnel lost their lives and were injured due to a terrorist attack today (24 July) targeting a military training base in Mogadishu, Somalia.

We condemn this heinous terrorist attack in strongest terms, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to their relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Somalia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Somalia in its fight against terrorism.