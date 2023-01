Consular consultations between Türkiye and Yemen headed by H.E. Yasin Ekrem Serim, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Ambassador Awsan Abdullah Ahmed AL-Aud, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen, will be held on January 19, 2023 in Ankara.

During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral consular relations and main issues concerning our citizens will be discussed.