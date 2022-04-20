Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Türkiye H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı will visit Lisbon on 2 June 2022 for the Türkiye-Portugal political consultations, and will hold talks with the Secretary of State for European Affairs Tiago Antunes and the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Francisco Andre.

During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations with Portugal will be discussed and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations and regional issues.