H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Italy on the occasion of the Rome Conference on Development and Migration on 23 July 2023, to be hosted by H.E. Ms. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

Türkiye and its ally and strategic partner Italy, are faced with common challenges in the field of migration. The conference, which will bring together key stakeholders on migration and development, aims to produce sustainable solutions in combatting irregular migration and thus to determine the steps that can be taken to prevent the migration at the source.

On the occasion of his visit, H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.