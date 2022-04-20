We condemn in the strongest terms the vile attack targeting our holy book, the Quran, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm today (July 20).

Following the despicable attack on the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm on 28 June 2023, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on 12 July 2023 defining attacks on the Holy Quran as religious hatred.

We expect Sweden to take deterrent measures to prevent this hate crime against the religion of Islam and its billions of believers in accordance with its international responsibilities, especially its obligations at the United Nations, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe.

Türkiye is ready to work together with countries, in the fields of hatred against Islam, xenophobia, racism and discrimination, where such attacks take place.