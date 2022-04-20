We strongly condemn Israel’s military operations in Syria, which violate the country’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty, and which have been expanding in scope.

These attacks directly target efforts to establish stability and security in Syria and across our region. They must be brought to an end, and support for the Syrian Government’s efforts to ensure peace and calm throughout the country should be sustained.

Türkiye will continue to support a vision for Syria that is in line with the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people—one that is free from terrorism, secure, and preserves the country’s territorial integrity.