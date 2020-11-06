EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, will pay a working visit to Turkey on 7 May 2021.

Within the framework of the visit, Commissioner Johansson will be received by H.E. Fuat Oktay, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey and will meet H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey and H.E. Süleyman Soylu, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Turkey.

During the visit, all aspects of the 18 March Agreement will be discussed, in particular the Turkey-EU cooperation in the field of migration and visa liberalisation dialogue.