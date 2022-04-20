The tenth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting of Türkiye, Romania and Poland will be hosted by H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in İstanbul on 27 May 2022.

At the meeting, issues such as the developments in Ukraine, NATO Madrid Summit and the next Strategic Concept, the future of the trilateral process as well as current regional developments will be discussed.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also have bilateral talks with his Romanian and Polish counterparts.