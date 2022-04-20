Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye H.E. Yasin Ekrem Serim will pay a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on 17-20 July 2023 to hold the Consultations between the Republic of Türkiye and the TRNC on Combating Irregular Migration.

During his visit, Deputy Minister will meet with the TRNC authorities to address the current challenges related to combating irregular migration and the establishment of concrete cooperation with the TRNC in this field, visa cooperation issues, as well as the finalization of the agreement on the provision of consular assistance to TRNC citizens.

Deputy Minister will also be received by TRNC President H.E. Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister H.E. Ünal Üstel, Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu and Minister of Interior H.E. Ziya Öztürkler.