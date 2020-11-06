H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on 4-5 May 2021.

During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu and his counterpart H.E. Ms. Bisera Turković will review all aspects of bilateral relations to further advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchange views on current regional and international issues.

As part of the visit, Foreign Minister H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also meet with the Chairman and the Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers as well as the Collegium of the House of Peoples and the House of Representatives.