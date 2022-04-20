We have received the news with deep sorrow that according to initial reports 7 people lost their lives and 2 people were wounded due to the terrorist attack perpetrated last night (23 May) in the Districts of Tazehurmatu and Bashir of Iraq’s Kirkuk Province.

We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, as well as speedy recovery to the wounded and we expect their perpetrators to be held accountable before law as soon as possible.

On this occasion, we underline once again that we stand by the friendly and neighbouring people and Government of Iraq in their fight against terrorism.