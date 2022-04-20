We welcome and support the measures taken by twelve countries, led by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, aimed at banning trade and business relations with illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Israel’s efforts to undermine the two-state solution are intensifying with each passing day. Illegal settlements have evolved into a systematic policy of occupation, threatening the very existence of the State of Palestine, while settler terrorism has reached the level of ethnic cleansing.

Ensuring a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian question and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region requires a firm response against Israel’s acts of occupation.

In this regard, we expect all responsible members of the international community to take similar decisions.

Türkiye will continue its efforts towards the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.