H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay an official visit to Slovenia, next term EU Presidency, on 4 May 2021.

During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations with our friend, ally and strategic partner Slovenia will be discussed, along with the EU membership process of Turkey and current regional/international developments.

As part of the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu is planned to be received by President H.E. Mr. Borut Pahor and Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Janez Janša.