It has come to our attention that the opinion of the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality regarding the 2027 EU budget includes a recommendation to allocate funds for the construction of a so-called memorial by the Greek Cypriot Administration, aimed at defaming the Turkish Armed Forces.

Through the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, the Turkish Armed Forces prevented the extermination of the Turkish Cypriot people and brought peace to the entire Island, which has prevailed for over half a century.

The allegations made by the Greek Cypriot side distort and politicize historical facts.

Instead of contributing to a settlement of the Cyprus issue, EU institutions are further undermining trust between the two peoples by departing from the principles of impartiality and justice and becoming a tool for the Greek Cypriot side’s propaganda.

We call on EU officials not to become an instrument of those seeking to distance Türkiye from the EU with every step they take.