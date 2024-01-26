We expect immediate and full implementation of the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) indicating provisional measures announced today regarding Israel's attacks against Palestinian people living in Gaza.

We believe the provisional measures indicated by the ICJ represent a major opportunity to stop the bloodshed in Palestine.

Lasting peace and security in the Middle East can only be achieved by a just solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict on the basis of international law and the established parameters. Türkiye is committed to make every contribution and effort towards this goal.