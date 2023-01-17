H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to the U.S. on 17-20 January 2023.

During the visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State H.E. Mr. Antony Blinken within the framework of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism in Washington D.C. on 18 January 2023. All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and an exchange of views on regional issues will take place during the meeting.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also meet with the members of think tanks and the Turkish-American community in Washington D.C. and Houston and attend the inauguration ceremony of the new chancellery office of our Consulate General in Houston. On the last day of his visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold several meetings in New York. In this context, he will have a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Before the visit of H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu, consultations will be held between delegations headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal and U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs H.E. Victoria Nuland on 17 January 2023 in Washington D.C.