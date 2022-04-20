We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident that occurred today (30 August), in which a passenger vessel that had departed from the Port of Girne in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to Taşucu, Mersin, capsized.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident and extend our condolences to their families, our nation and the people of the TRNC.

Türkiye is providing full support to the intensive search and rescue operations being carried out by the authorities of the TRNC. Two helicopters, two boats and a diving team from Türkiye, together with two vessels of the Turkish Naval Forces Command have joined the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Efforts to prevent further loss of life and locate those who remain missing continue in close coordination and cooperation with the authorities of the TRNC.