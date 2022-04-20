The fifth meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism established with the Trilateral Memorandum signed by Türkiye, Finland and Sweden on 28 June 2022 before the NATO Madrid Summit, is held in Brussels on 6 July 2023. It will be hosted by NATO Secretary General and delegations from Finland and Sweden will participate.

Along with H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, our delegation will consist of H.E. Mr. İbrahim Kalın, Chief of National Intelligence Organization, H.E. Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Adviser to the President, and H.E. Ambassador Burak Akçapar, Deputy Foreign Minister.

At the meeting, steps taken by Finland and Sweden since the previous meeting held in Ankara on 14 June 2023, especially with regard to the different aspects of countering terrorism in the context of the Trilateral Memorandum, will be reviewed.