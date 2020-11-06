We are deeply saddened to receive the news that that a bomb attack at the time of Iftar, has claimed many lives and left several people injured, including high school students in Pul-e Alam, the capital of Logar province of Afghanistan.

We condemn the perpetrators of this heinous terrorist attack and hope that they will be held accountable before justice.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Afghanistan.