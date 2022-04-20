Political consultations between Türkiye and Pakistan will be held between delegations headed by Ambassador H.E. Burak Akçapar, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, and Ambassador H.E. Asad Majeed Khan, Foreign Secretary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in Ankara on 5 July 2023.

At the consultations, all aspects of bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments will be discussed and the preparations for the prospective High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting will be reviewed with friendly and brotherly Pakistan.