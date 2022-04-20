Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  No: 166, 5 July 2023, Press Release Regarding the Extension of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's Tenure
We welcome the decision of the NATO Council to extend the tenure of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg until 1 October 2024. We congratulate Secretary General Stoltenberg who has been displaying close cooperation and solidarity with our country during his time in office.

Since assuming this responsibility in 2014, Secretary General Stoltenberg has been striving to safeguard the Alliance’s unity and solidarity in the face of increasing threats and challenges, including terrorism. We believe he will continue to portray the requisite leadership.