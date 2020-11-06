The informal 5+UN meeting on the Cyprus issue will be held in Geneva on April 27-29, 2021, with the participation of the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, H.E. Mr. Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot Administration leader Mr. Nicos Anastadiades, as well as guarantor countries, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom.

Turkey will be represented by a delegation headed by H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the meeting, which will be hosted by the UN Secretary General H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres.