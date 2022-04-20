We strongly condemn the incursion carried out by the Israeli forces today (3 July) in the city of Jenin in the West Bank under the occupation of Israel.

We are deeply concerned that the current tension in the region could trigger a new spiral of violence following these attacks and we reiterate our call on the Israeli authorities to act with common sense and put an end to such actions.

We wish Allah's mercy upon our Palestinian brothers who lost their lives in the incident, a speedy recovery to the injured and extend our condolences to the State of Palestine and its people.