We are pleased that the general elections held today (15 May) in Lebanon have been completed peacefully.

We wish that the election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon and hope that a new government will be formed as soon as possible so that the challenges Lebanon has been facing can be effectively addressed.

As a strong defender and supporter of the sovereignty, unity, stability and security of Lebanon, Türkiye will continue to support the people and the State of Lebanon.