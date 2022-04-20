Türkiye has taken over the Chairmanship-in-Office of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) on 1 July 2023 for a six-month term.

Established in 1992 in İstanbul as the outcome of Türkiye’s strong efforts, and its Permanent International Secretariat located in İstanbul, BSEC is the most comprehensive regional cooperation platform for its 13 Member States from the the wider Black Sea region.

Today, taking into account the regional challenges, BSEC’s founding goals of ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity as well as fostering friendly and good neighborly relations in the Black Sea region, have become ever more vital.

During its Chairmanship-in Office our country’s priority will be to bring a new momentum to the cooperation in BSEC through joint steps with the Member States under the guidance of the Organization’s founding principles and objectives.