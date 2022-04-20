We are deeply saddened to learn that the Deputy Principal of Kandahar Aino Mena Primary School, one of Turkish Maarif Schools in Afghanistan, was killed as a result of an attack on 14 May.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting an official of Turkish Maarif Schools which have significant contributions to education in Afghanistan and hope that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice as soon as possible.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon the late Deputy Principal, convey our condolences to his family as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan.