Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. No: 161, 15 May 2022, Press Release Regarding the Attack Against Turkish Maarif Foundation’s Kandahar Aino Mena Primary School’s Deputy Principal
No: 161, 15 May 2022, Press Release Regarding the Attack Against Turkish Maarif Foundation’s Kandahar Aino Mena Primary School’s Deputy Principal

We are deeply saddened to learn that the Deputy Principal of Kandahar Aino Mena Primary School, one of Turkish Maarif Schools in Afghanistan, was killed as a result of an attack on 14 May.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting an official of Turkish Maarif Schools which have significant contributions to education in Afghanistan and hope that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice as soon as possible.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon the late Deputy Principal, convey our condolences to his family as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan.