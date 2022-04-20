On the occasion of 19 August World Humanitarian Day, designated by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2008, we once again emphasize the importance of protecting UN personnel and humanitarian aid workers and of the rapid, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

At a time when the highest number of humanitarian personnel have lost their lives in the history of the UN while carrying out their duties, the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza demonstrates the critical importance of the values represented by World Humanitarian Day, the responsibility to save lives, and the obligation to protect humanitarian personnel and civilians.

On the occasion of 19 August World Humanitarian Day, we remember with gratitude UN personnel and humanitarian aid workers who lost their lives after being targeted while performing their duties.

In line with the strong tradition stemming from our deep-rooted history and our human-centered foreign policy approach, we will continue to work resolutely to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need in various regions of the world, particularly in Gaza.