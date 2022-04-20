The elections for membership to the Executive Council of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (UNESCO/IOC), the specialized sub-organization of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on global ocean sciences and services, were held on 28 June 2023 in Paris, France.

116 of 150 UNESCO/IOC member countries were present at the elections and cast their votes. As a result, Türkiye was re-elected to the UNESCO/IOC Executive Council from the Group-I for a two-year term (2023-2025).

UNESCO/IOC, since its establishment in 1960, has engaged in activities to understand and improve the management of oceans, coasts and marine ecosystems through international cooperation.

Türkiye’s re-election to the Executive Council, which consists of 40 members, is the result of her active contribution to the activities of the UNESCO/IOC, as well as a clear indication of her strong position in the field of maritime at global level.

Türkiye will continue to work towards achieving the UNESCO/IOC targets for providing healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystem services, supporting the fight against climate change, developing early warning systems for sea and ocean related hazards, and increasing the global level of knowledge on ocean sciences.